Public meeting held for Willow widening project

On June 11, a public meeting was held at Clovis North’s multi-purpose room to discuss the Willow Avenue Widening Project.

The meeting was held by the City of Clovis (the lead agency of the project) in conjunction with the County and City of Fresno.

The project aims to widen the street by two additional northbound travel lanes from Shepherd Avenue to about a quarter-mile north of International Avenue. According to reports from the City of Clovis, additional improvements will include a bike lane, a raised median, and street lighting.

The expansion is expected to take place in three phases.

Phase one will occur between International and Behymer Avenues from June 24 to Sept. 5. International Avenue will be closed between June 24 and July 12 to install water lines.

Phase two will occur between Shepherd and Behymer Avenues from the end of July to the beginning of November.

Phase three will occur between Behymer and International Avenues from the beginning of November to mid-January.

A main purpose of the project is to improve the daily commute of Clovis North Educational Center educators and students; and to improve traffic flow on the avenue.

The project will begin on June 24, 2019. The anticipated completion date is January 2020.

According to the City’s reports, traffic will remain open on Willow Avenue during construction.

The project is being funded by Measure C (which was approved by Fresno County voters in 2006).