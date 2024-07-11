Protection from West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis mosquitos

July 11, 2024 – The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District is warning residents of Fresno County to take precautions regarding mosquito bites and development in the area currently as mosquitos positive with West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis have been discovered.

Katherine Ramirez, the Director of Science and Outreach for the District stated, “It is essential for residents to take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites and mosquito development around their homes.”

She and the CDC page on West Nile Virus protection recommend using an EPA-registered insect repellent on exposed skin when outside from dusk to dawn, as well as wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants to cover exposed skin.

According to that page, there is no vaccine or medicine available to prevent individuals from obtaining the West Nile Virus, and the best protection from the virus is to prevent oneself from getting bit in the first place.

Additionally, a surprising means of protection against West Nile Virus or St. Louis Encephalitis-positive mosquitos is found in changing pet water dishes on a regular basis (at least once a week).

Emptying containers with water can prevent mosquitos from being attracted to an area near one’s house, increasing chances of household members coming into contact with them and being bit, according to the District’s website on mosquito prevention.

The District also has taken a few precautions to protect residents from these mosquitos, including the administration of EPA-registered insecticides during seasons in which mosquitos are most prevalent over urban and rural areas.

This is through an ultra-low volume (ULV) sprayer, which releases small droplets that dwell in the air and kill mosquitos. Sometimes this ULV sprayer will be distributed after sunset in residential areas through a truck-mounted ULV sprayer that drives along surface streets during specific conditions. More information related to this spraying is given on the District’s website: https://www.mosquitobuzz.net/scheduled-treatment-areas-for-adult-mosquitoes

For additional information, the District recommends viewing their website at www.mosquitobuzz.net.