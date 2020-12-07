Local Rancher Allegedly Shoots Trespasser’s Dog

On December 2 at 10:30 a.m., a report of a man’s dog being shot came into the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Beau Bjorkman and his two unleashed french bulldogs trespassed on a rancher’s estate, located on Copper Avenue in Clovis.

Bjorkman gained access to the private property through a padlock with a code.

The property owner, Kenneth R. Behling, drove up in his vehicle and approached Bjorkman.

Behling questioned the man with his dogs as why he was on the property and how he was able to gain access.

The dog owner told Behling he worked for a company that utilizes the land.

Behling told the dog owner that he has cows and calves in the pasture and that if his dogs disturb them, he may have to shoot them.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the dogs were chasing after Behling’s cattle and that is what led to the incident.

It stated the dog owner did not make a strong enough effort to call back one of his dogs, resulting in the rancher pulling out his rifle and shooting the dog with one shot.

Private property laws state that a property owner has a right to protect livestock from hazards such as coyotes or dogs.

After the incident, it was revealed that Bjorkman was no longer an employee at the company he said he was working for but still remembered the code to the padlock.

Both parties have received numerous threats through social media and the public. The Sheriff’s office is documenting all threats and is taking them seriously.

The Clovis Police Department has also been contacted numerous times but has stated that the incident occurred outside city limits and is not in their jurisdiction.

“There is no animosity between he and I. What’s done is done. I can’t bring my dog back…I had no business on his land which I am admitting myself, and I apologize to him and his family, but he has caught a lot of repercussions about this, and I sincerely apologize,” says Bjorkman.

Behling has yet to release a statement on the incident.

Bjorkman could be facing misdemeanor charges of trespassing. As for Behling, no charges have yet been filed against Bjorkman.