Prepping for the academy: Clovis and Fresno PD unite to train future officers

September 6, 2024 — Before dawn breaks, a dedicated group of law enforcement hopefuls gathers at Doc’s Gym for the Clovis Police Academy Prep Program. With classes beginning at 5 a.m., participants arrive early, preparing mentally and physically for the rigorous hour ahead. The program, organized and led by Clovis Police Sergeant Jesus Santillan with help from Instructor Victor Avila, is designed to equip participants with the strength, endurance, and mindset necessary for success in the police academy.

The academy prep course is no easy feat. Participants work through intense functional fitness exercises aimed at helping them embrace the process. Classes are held six days a week, with morning sessions from 5 to 6 a.m. and additional evening sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays. The program is open to all fitness levels and tailored to prepare individuals for the physical challenges they will face at the academy.

Among those who help out with the classes is Clovis Police Officer Trace Garabedian, who regularly shows up on Fridays and some weekends. Preparing for his own upcoming SWAT test, Garabedian finds the program invaluable. “It’s about as hard as it gets in a class setting,” he says, viewing the prep course as a way to stay sharp for his demanding test while giving back to future cadets.

Fresno Police Officer Loren Kastan also participates, helping guide cadets from both Clovis and Fresno PD. “You have Fresno PD cadets, you have the Clovis cadets, and we have a bunch of what we call unaffiliated, which are people who are trying to get into the academy, so they come here to prep for that academy,” Kastan explains. “This is more for the physical and mental side,” he adds, emphasizing that while the academy is highly structured, this course helps them prepare for both aspects.

Kastan also points out the added benefit for those who are not yet affiliated with a department. “We talk to people who aren’t affiliated yet. We talk to them about interview skills, about how to get in contact with whatever department or area of focus they want. It’s about getting them to a place where that first day at the academy isn’t too shocking and they can start to thrive as soon as possible.”

Victor Avila, a Marine veteran and Clovis PD officer since 2023, brings his military and law enforcement experience to the program. His mission is clear: to ensure cadets are prepared physically and mentally. “Integrity and professionalism at all times… because you never know who is watching your every move,” Avila advises class participants as they run through training drills, driving home the importance of discipline.

Santillan, a Clovis PD veteran since 2005 and a SWAT team member, shares a similar commitment to pushing participants to their full potential. “We want them to bring themselves, hopefully rested with some nutrition in. We see who needs more lecture on their appearance, their technique. We give them whatever we can,” he says. “We want to inspire them not to quit. If they believe in themselves, to be the best version of themselves, they’ll be just fine,” he adds with a proud, knowing smirk.

For those looking to join the ranks of law enforcement, the Police Academy Prep Program offers not just fitness training but guidance on building a successful career. Participants are encouraged to attend multiple sessions a week and take advantage of quarterly health and wellness seminars to maintain peak fitness and nutrition.

For more information or to register for the program, interested individuals can contact Sgt. Santillan at (559) 593-5327.