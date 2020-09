The holiday season is almost here, which also means the porch theft season.

Clovis Police released a video showing an unidentified thief stealing delivered items from two separate homes near Ashlan and Leonard Avenues on Sept. 21, 2020.

If anyone recognizes the unknown suspect, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers are (559) 4398-STOP.

CPD Case 20-56192.