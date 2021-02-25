Police Pursuit Ends with Two Vehicle Accident

By
Tori Lavon
-
44-year-old Joseph Cancimilla. (Clovis PD)

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, a police pursuit commenced after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic violation resulting in a two-vehicle accident in northeast Clovis.

Around 5:30 p.m., Clovis PD attempted to pull over a sedan for a speeding violation near Temperance and Herndon Avenues.

Instead of pulling over, the suspect sped away. A chase ensued but was quickly called off due to public safety.

Soon after, the speeding suspect collided into a pickup truck near the Barstow and Temperance intersection.

The suspect ran from the scene on foot into a nearby neighborhood, jumping over fences and running through backyards.

With the help of the Fresno Police Department’s Sky 1 Helicopter, officers were able to apprehend the suspect in a residential backyard.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Joseph Cancimilla.

Cancimilla was booked into Fresno County Jail for a felony warrant and several charges from the incident.

The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any serious injuries, he was treated at the scene and released.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern at One Putt Broadcasting. On occasion, Tori has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.