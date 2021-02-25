Police Pursuit Ends with Two Vehicle Accident

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, a police pursuit commenced after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic violation resulting in a two-vehicle accident in northeast Clovis.

Around 5:30 p.m., Clovis PD attempted to pull over a sedan for a speeding violation near Temperance and Herndon Avenues.

Instead of pulling over, the suspect sped away. A chase ensued but was quickly called off due to public safety.

Soon after, the speeding suspect collided into a pickup truck near the Barstow and Temperance intersection.

The suspect ran from the scene on foot into a nearby neighborhood, jumping over fences and running through backyards.

With the help of the Fresno Police Department’s Sky 1 Helicopter, officers were able to apprehend the suspect in a residential backyard.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Joseph Cancimilla.

Cancimilla was booked into Fresno County Jail for a felony warrant and several charges from the incident.

The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any serious injuries, he was treated at the scene and released.