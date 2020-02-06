Police Chief Curt Fleming to Hold Facebook Live Session

Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming will answer questions from the community in his first Facebook Live Session Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

In order to participate, users must be logged into Facebook and click on the Clovis Police Department, California Facebook page. Users can then type their questions for Fleming to answer in a live Facebook video feed.

“Join in from the comfort of your own home, or where ever you happen to be for at least 30 minutes of live Q&A. All you have to do is be logged onto Facebook at the time, watch, and type questions you may have regarding Clovis PD for Chief Fleming to ask,” the police department said on Facebook.

The live Q&A session is Fleming’s first as police chief. He was sworn into office in August 2019.