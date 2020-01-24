Planning Commission Meeting Deadlocks on Access Point at New Housing Development

Thursday, Jan. 24 the Planning Commission held its monthly meeting.

The discussion centered around the recommendation from senior planner, Ricky Caperton, to deny an access point for the housing developments on Shepherd Avenue, between Clovis and Sunnyside Avenue.

There has been a back and forth debate on whether or not there should be an entry and exit point on Shepherd Ave. for the incoming neighborhood. The access point would only be right turn in, right turn out.

When the general plan for the housing development was first introduced, staff on the planning commission vouched for having the access point. Now, they want to deny that request over concerns of impending Shepherd as an expressway.

Dirk Poeschel, land development services representative and neighbors who live in that area took the podium to state they are in favor of the access point.

When it was time for the planning commissioners to make a decision on approving the denial of the access point, the votes were split 2-2. Because the votes were split, the request will fall into the hands of the City Council.

Next on the agenda was a request to approve a site plan review for a proposed Fresno County Regional Library Branch in the Clovis Landmark Square Development.

City Planner, Dave Merchen went into detail about the layout for the library. The planning commissioners approved the site plan.

Regular Planning Commission meetings are held at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber. The next meeting will take place on February 27, 2020. The public is always welcomed and encouraged to attend.