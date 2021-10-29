Planning Commission Approves to Expand Fire Station 2

A fire station is getting a rebuild along with a brand new look.

On the evening of October 28th, the Planning Commission held their monthly meeting for a few items that were needing approval. While two of the item categories were pending for later dates for rehearings, the item to discuss the Fire Station 2 located on 2300 Minnewawa Avenue was fully accepted.

Since its development in the late 70’s, this fire station has been located on Shaw and Minnewawa. This station was built strategically in this location to serve the southwest portion of Clovis.

According to the statistics presented by MPA Associate Planner Lily Cha, the station responds to 36% of the workload of the Fire Department annually. Those who work in the station are based on three different time shifts and work two 24 hour shifts while having four days off.

While this station was able to be developed during its time period, the years have brought changes to land development and this could cause issues for this building. Lily Cha gave more details on how this could be a problem.

“Fire Station 2 was initially approved in the 70’s with a conditional use permit, allowing it to operate within a commercially designated piece of property and it was the governing general planning ordinance at the time that allowed for that,” Cha said. “However, with the updated general plan and ordinance, the sight and operation essentially became considered illegal non-conforming use.”

The new remodeled Fire Station 2 would be re-designated by an extra 0.85 acres and would rezone approximately 0.34 acres. The new building would consist of a 343 square foot office, six dorms approximately 150 square feet, and three restrooms around 112 square feet.

The kitchen and TV room would estimate around 907 square feet and the fitness gym about 481 square feet. The apparatus bay where the fire trucks and general area would be located finishes the blue print out at 3,700 square feet.

To view the entire Planning Commission Agenda Meeting, click here. You can also view the meeting on the City of Clovis, California YouTube page.