Planning Commission Approves Low-Density Housing Project

The Clovis Planning Commission on Thursday, Mar. 25 approved a 10-unit low-density residential project on the northeast corner of north Timmy and west Nees Avenues, just east of Willow Avenue.

Gary McDonald Homes (GMH) acquired what is currently a 3.55-acre dirt lot for the project. The homes will be large, newly constructed, semi-custom with an average lot size of just under 13,000 square feet per unit.

According to Gary McDonald, GMH is ready to move forward with building the units as quickly as possible.

McDonald feels that the home will be a great addition to Clovis and the surrounding community.

“We feel that we can build some very nice homes. There’ll be well received and a real addition to the area,” McDonald said.