Planning Commission Approves Indoor Playground, 24-hour Permit for Crunch Fitness

The City of Clovis Planning Commission had a meeting on November 21.

During the meeting a request was made to approve 24-hour operations at the new gym, Crunch Fitness on Shaw and Peach. The hours of operation are currently 5 a.m. to midnight. The request was granted and will move forward to the City Council meeting.

Next on the agenda was a request for a conditional use permit that would allow an indoor amusement center in the Sierra Pavilions Shopping Center on Shaw and Sunnyside.

M and M Indoor Playground would be intended for children ages seven and under. The indoor playground aims to have small bounce houses and soft matts for the children to play on.

Parents would have to be with their child at all times. The purpose of the M and M Indoor Playground would be to give toddlers a place to come when the weather or air quality is bad. The request was approved to be moved forward to the City Council meeting.

The next Planning Commission Meeting is going to be held on December 19, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber.

City Council Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first, second, and third Monday of each month.

The public is always welcome to attend City Council Meetings and Planning Commission Meetings.