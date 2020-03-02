Planning Commission Approve Digital LED Signs, Loma Vista Fire Station plans

The City of Clovis Planning Commission approved a one-year extension to the vesting tentative tract map TM6166 located at the corner of Gettysburg and Highland Avenues.

TM6166 is an 18-acre, 86-lot non-gated, single-family planned residential development that was originally approved in March 2017 as part of a 27-acre land annexation. The extension’s approval allows for the completion of improvement plans and processing of a final map. The territory is intended to house two separate single-family residential subdivisions.

There are two natural streams that pass through the project site that feed into the Dog Creek to the west of the property.

The time it took to acquire agreements with adjacent property owners and the improvement of the tributaries necessitates this request for extension.

The Planning Commission approved two other items of note at its Thursday meeting.

The commission approved an amendment to the City of Clovis’ sign ordinance to allow video and LED changeable copy/fixed texts signs in the Research and Technology Park (R-T) and Commercial Recreation (C-R) zone districts, as applied for by the California Health Sciences University (CSHU) and the Clovis Rodeo Association.

Both organizations requested the approval for signs that would allow for the identification of on-site activities and events. The Clovis sign ordinance provides guidance for visual identification and advertising of uses throughout the community. The ordinance did not allow for animated or video signs and includes limitations in off-site advertising.

The request for amendment was the first of its kind that would allow for “quasi-public” facilities to use video sign displays.

The Clovis Rodeo Association requested approval for a 20-foot tall sign with approximately 100 square feet of sign area.

The Rodeo Association also wishes to utilize an LED/video display of 50 square feet for the promotion of events at the Rodeo Grounds and within Old Town.

And lastly, the Planning Commission approved a site plan review for the construction of an approximately 7,742 square foot 3-bay fire station on a portion of an approximately 2.78-acre parcel of land located south of Shaw Avenue, north of Gettysburg Avenue, between De Wolf and Leonard Avenues.

Additionally, the commission approved a request for an administrative use permit for the construction of a 165-foot tall telecommunications tower on the property of the proposed fire station.

According to the planning commission’s information packet, the tower is needed to accommodate existing and future growth and a fire station is needed to be able to continue providing adequate life and safety services.

This particular area is envisioned to have the greatest concentration of entertainment, shopping, and social uses, including a “village green,” which is also currently being planned.

As part of the Project, new right-of-way and pedestrian infrastructure would be required to serve Fire Station No. 6.

Fire Station No. 6 would have a “drive-through” circulation pattern taking primary entry to the site through a gated entryway along Encino Avenue. During calls for service, emergency vehicles would exit the site onto Loma Vista Parkway.

The Project would also include pedestrian improvements such as sidewalks, a small plaza at the southeast corner of the site where a flagpole would be located, as well as perimeter landscaping.

The telecommunications tower would be a lattice design and would look similar to the one currently located at the Clovis Police Department headquarters. The telecommunications tower is required for effective communication and dispatch by public safety as development continues to grow further east.