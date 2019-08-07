Planning a block party? Make sure to submit an application to the City of Clovis

The Clovis Police Department requires all community members who plan a block party to submit an application at least seven days before the event.

When the community follows the guidelines, the city staff can provide barricades and other requested services for the event.

The police department staff will help you plan the area to be closed to ensure that other area residents can access their homes and no major arterial streets are blocked.

You can obtain an application by calling the records division at (559) 324-2400 or they can visit the website for the application here.