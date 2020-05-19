Pier 1 to close stores, liquidate after shelter-in-place orders lifted

Pier 1, the home furnishing and decor chain, has asked a bankruptcy court to allow it to close all 540 of its stores, including those located in Fresno and Clovis, the store announced Tuesday.

The store was unable to find a buyer after filing for bankruptcy three months ago, and has requested to hold going-out-of-business sales as soon as the shelter-in-place orders are lifted and its locations are able to operate. The company is still selling goods on its website.

Lenders have extended the business $40 million to fund operations until it is able to liquidate assets.

Pier 1 also shut down its Visalia location in 2019.