Pier 1 to close stores, liquidate after shelter-in-place orders lifted

By
Michael Ford
-
Pier 1 has announced that it will close all 540 of its stores, including its locations in Clovis and Fresno, once shelter-in-place orders are lifted and it can liquidate assets. (Courtesy of Google)

Pier 1, the home furnishing and decor chain, has asked a bankruptcy court to allow it to close all 540 of its stores, including those located in Fresno and Clovis, the store announced Tuesday.

The store was unable to find a buyer after filing for bankruptcy three months ago, and has requested to hold going-out-of-business sales as soon as the shelter-in-place orders are lifted and its locations are able to operate. The company is still selling goods on its website.

Lenders have extended the business $40 million to fund operations until it is able to liquidate assets.

Pier 1 also shut down its Visalia location in 2019.

 

Michael Ford
Michael Ford
Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism. During his time at the university, he served as sports and managing editor for The Collegian, Fresno State’s student-run newspaper. In addition to the Clovis Roundup, Michael has written for The Fresno Bee, the Kingsburg Recorder and Selma Enterprise. He has a passion for sports and can be found on the sidelines at local games, bringing the citizens of Clovis the athletics news they deserve.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR