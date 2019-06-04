PG&E electrical pole caught fire near Clovis West High School

At around 7:55 p.m., a small fire broke out on Millbrook Avenue near Clovis West High School. A PG&E electrical wire short circuited, causing the base of a utility pole to set fire.

A female driver who was traveling southbound on Millbrook pulled over the minute she saw the utility pole on fire and dialed 911; a resident living behind Millbrook Avenue also called the emergency line.

First responders arrived at roughly 8:01 p.m. and the firefighters immediately began hosing down the utility pole. Even after the firefighters stopped, the faulty wire that caused the debacle continued to short circuit, reigniting flames at times.

Police presence arrived around 8:20 p.m. to direct traffic, and PG&E arrived a little before 8:30 p.m.

Story will be updated.