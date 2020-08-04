Pelco Sold for Second Time in Two Years

Video security provider Pelco was acquired by Motorola Solutions in a statement announced on Monday, Aug. 3.

Pelco, which was founded by E.L. Heinrich in 1957 in the southern California city of Hawthorne, has been a video security and surveillance systems job manufacturer in Fresno since 1982.

Pelco’s reputation and notoriety in the security systems industry made the acquisition particularly attractive to Motorola Solutions, a “global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics,” the company said in a news release.

“Video continues to play a more powerful role in enabling safer cities and securing businesses around the world,” CEO and Chairman Greg Brown said. “Pelco’s track record of innovation, internationally recognized brand, global channel and customer installed base enable us to further expand our global footprint with enterprise and public safety customers.”

At its peak, the company’s Clovis campus employed over 2,000 people. Pelco moved some of its operations to Fresno in 2017. Estimates of the size of Pelco’s workforce globally are currently between 350 and 400.

The sale marks the second time Pelco has been sold in the last two years. In 2019, Pelco was bought by the Los Angeles-based private equity firm Transom Capital Group.

Previously, Pelco was bought from the late David McDonald, its CEO, by Schneider Electric in 2007.