Old Town Clovis held their annual Peach Party Friday, July, 15 during the evening’s farmers market there was music and a car show for visitors.

Sponsored by the Institute of Technology and Wawona Frozen Foods, the Peach Party’s main attraction was the Wawona Frozen foods booth where a variety of peach recipes and food were shared with the crowd.

For attendees of Friday night’s Peach Party, in Old Town Clovis was as packed as ever. With streets and parking filled, the vendors present provided an opportunity for everyone to find something interesting.

Some of the more popular food items were the frozen peach slices, peach cups, and peach popsicles that helped combat the evening heat.

Channing Gibson, Administrative Assistant of The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis, said the peach themed night at the farmers market helps create a flux of visitors for the Friday night farmers market.

Gibson said an estimated 3,000 attendees including first time visitors came out to support Friday night’s party.

“Our primary job is to get people here into Old Town Clovis to help the businesses around here and to create fun events for the public,” Gibson said.

Friday’s event saw over 100 vendors come out to Old Town to showcase their booths. With a variety of vendors ranging from boutiques to a car club that brought their cars to display.

The car club responsible for the unique and stylish vehicles on display at the event were brought from the Valley British Auto Club. The owner of the blue 1969 MG Midget, Jon Frame said it is a unique looking car to own. He has owned it since high school and has been restoring it for the past five years.

Frame said working on the car was an experience he thoroughly enjoyed. Having the opportunity to learn the advanced mechanics of working on restoring his ‘69 Midget was educational.

Frame said being able to bring the ‘69 Midget to events like the Peach Party is a fun experience because everyone has a chance to enjoy the car including the children who want to climb inside and take pictures.

The neighborhood environment created by The Peach Party and the Friday night farmers market helps feed back to the local economy, Gibson said while at the same time providing a fun experience for everyone.

“This organization is all about growing Old Town Clovis and getting people here and when people spend their money here, it helps us do what we’re supposed to do,” Gibson said.

For anyone interested in coming to future farmers markets on Fridays or future Peach Parties Gibson said to make sure to remember some essentials before showing up.

“If you’ve never been to the Friday night farmers market in Clovis, and if you’re going to come in the summer months, make sure to wear your sunscreen and make sure to stay hydrated. Definitely come with a list of things you need, otherwise you’re going to get carried away and buy so many things that are really cool.” Gibson said.