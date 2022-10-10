Passing of Luna Pizzeria Co-owner David Liberta announced by Liberta Family

On Monday, October 10th the following statement was posted on social media by the Liberta family.

“It is with great sadness that we share that Luna Pizzeria co-owner David Liberta has passed away after battling illness for the last few years.

David will be remembered as a man who loved his family, his business and the community. David was generous and fun-loving, and will be greatly missed.

Although we feel this loss greatly, we’ll keep doing what we know best… continuing the legacy of what Carmela and Franco began over 50 years ago at Luna’s.

Thank you for your prayers and your kindness during this difficult time, we deeply appreciate it.”

-The Liberta Family

Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant