One Enchanted Evening to be Two Day Event

Sleigh Bells are already ringing as Old Town Clovis prepares for their One Enchanted Evening event on November 19 and 20, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This time around, it is a two night event to prevent overcrowding.

Hosted by the Business Organization of Old Town Clovis (BOOT), One Enchanted Evening is a merchant run event focusing on getting that early Christmas shopping done.

Stores will be decorated so participants can enjoy the ambiance of the upcoming holiday season. Merchants will be giving out wrapped holiday treats.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing and health guidelines will be in place.

Unfortunately, there will be no Christmas carolers this year. BOOT is in the process of having their horse-drawn carriage rides still be available.

Once the plans are finalized, the carriage rides will be available Fridays and Saturdays up until Christmas.

The ride is free and there will be a sanitation process in between rides. Also, there will be a limited number of people that can be on the carriage at a time.

A bonus is that there will be kettle corn and street corn. Scoops, Soups, & More will be open to give last-minute ice cream before it gets any colder. This is all take-and-go food; safety protocols are still intact.

Get an early jump on those Christmas presents to overcome the stress of those last minute gifts.

For more information on One Enchanted Evening, visit www.oldtownclovis.org.