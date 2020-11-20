One Enchanted Evening Kicks Off the Holiday Season

Christmas lights flickered all through Old Town Clovis for the 17th annual One Enchanted Evening.

Holiday music and bells chimed through Pollasky Avenue down to Centennial Plaza. Across the street at the Central Valley Community Bank, people lined up for the horse-drawn carriage rides.

Thursday night, Old Town Clovis’ shops were open for the annual holiday event. The event is hosted by the Business Organization of Old Town (BOOT) to promote local shops and encourage early Christmas shopping.

With strict COVID-19 protocols, BOOT and Old Town Clovis merchants were still able to host this event to help local businesses.

Several hand sanitation stations were set up outside stores and even right outside EECU.

Many stores were decked out with Christmas decor and full of holiday cheer. There was live music but no Christmas carolers this year.

“People were there after hours for the carriage ride,” says Wendy Ulrich from BOOT.

Ulrich said the carriage rides attracted many people and they plan to extend the carriage rides into the following week. Thus, giving residents something to look forward to.

There was no to-go food as previously mentioned. The Fresno County Department of Health cut that option for safety precautions.

Restaurants such as Luna’s Pizzeria and 559 Beer, are open for outdoor dining following the purple tier regulations.

Tonight will be the final night of the two-day event, so hurry and get those early Christmas presents.

One Enchanted Evening and the horse-drawn carriage rides will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.