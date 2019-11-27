One Enchanted Evening Charms Old Town

Held annually on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, “One Enchanted Evening” worked its magic on November 21, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.

One of the most anticipated events of the season, the evening, delivered something for everyone. Twinkling holiday lights, beautifully decorated shops, taste treats galore, visits with Santa, carolers, free horse-driven carriage rides, and yum, free hot cocoa.

A raffle was held, and performances by The California Ground Pounders, Gold Note Chorus, Bach Children’s Choir, and Jubilation Singers, among others, brought back nostalgic melodies.

Vintage cars got into the act with the Model-A Club’s display on Pollasky Avenue near the corner of Fifth Street.

Traditionally an Open House to give merchants the chance to thank their customers, the evening’s hospitality and festivities were enough to make Scrooge smile. Thousands of people came to enjoy holiday enchantment.

“The kids love this, and so do I,” said Deanna, mother of four. “We come every year to see Santa, window shop, and look at the lights. I always can pick up a gift or two, and we feel safe here. We sometimes bring out-of-town friends who are visiting, and they get a kick out of all this.”