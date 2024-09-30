“Once a Cougar, Always a Cougar”: Clovis High’s class of 1974 celebrates 50th reunion

“Are you nervous?” she asked, squeezing his hand gently as they inched closer to the entrance of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District building.

“Yeah, I am,” he admitted, glancing around at the small crowd forming near the doors. “I’m excited to see who’s gonna show up.”

It was a mix of emotions for the Clovis High School Class of 1974 as they gathered to celebrate their 50th high school reunion this past Saturday night. The air buzzed with anticipation as classmates, some of whom hadn’t seen each other in decades, lined up outside, eagerly awaiting the chance to reconnect and reminisce. Couples held hands, old friends exchanged warm hugs, and laughter filled the evening air as memories flooded back of their days roaming the halls of Clovis High—days filled with pep rallies, football games, and friendships that have stood the test of time.

Right inside the entrance, two old friends ran into each other almost immediately. Lori Stewart, who was busy signing five neatly preserved yearbooks from each of her high school years, looked up and caught sight of Laura Cornell. With big smiles, they embraced, picking up right where they left off, their conversation effortlessly flowing as they reminisced about classes, friends, and those unforgettable moments shared at Clovis High.

For this group, the reunion marked a return to where it all began—a celebration not just of shared history, but of lives intertwined by the spirit of Cougar pride.

The night’s events were organized by Irma Ruelas Hicks with support from Audie Burgan. With meticulous attention to detail, they created an atmosphere brimming with nostalgia. Upon entering, guests were greeted by personalized table mats featuring a retro newspaper design titled “50 Years Ago Back in 1974,” setting the tone for a journey down memory lane. Yearbooks from each of their four years were displayed, encouraging alumni to sign their high school photos and relive cherished memories.

The event was filled with warmth and laughter as classmates who hadn’t seen each other for decades caught up over a catered dinner and drinks provided by the Clovis Kiwanis Club. An array of photo opportunities was set up, featuring vibrant backdrops and a massive “74” display for friends to snap photos and capture the spirit of their youth.

One of the highlights of the evening was the group photo. As the sun began to set, over 100 alumni gathered on the steps of their former high school building, now the San Joaquin College of Law, for a reunion portrait. The setting carried significant meaning for the attendees, as this historic structure was home to generations of Cougars before the school’s move to its modern Fowler Avenue campus. While the lighting faded, the smiles and camaraderie among classmates shone brightly, making it a perfect tribute to half a century of friendship and shared history.

Clovis High School has a rich history that dates back to its founding in 1899. The school initially operated out of a rented space in Clovis Grammar School with a modest class of 17 students. As the community grew, so did the school. In 1903, Clovis High moved into its first independent building, a wooden structure on the corner of Fifth and Osmun. This location became a cornerstone of the community, fostering generations of students through periods of growth and change.

By 1920, the school expanded into what many considered “the most elegant public and historic structure in the City of Clovis”—a reinforced concrete building on the same site. The school’s colors changed over the years from gold and white to the current blue and gold, a transition that reflected its evolving identity. For decades, the building at Fifth and Osmun stood as a beacon of education and tradition.

However, with student enrollment surging by the 1960s, Clovis High faced the need for a larger facility. Superintendent Dr. Floyd B. “Doc” Buchanan championed the construction of a new campus, and in 1969, Clovis High School relocated to a 60-acre site at the corner of Barstow and Fowler. Complete with modern amenities such as a library, a multi-purpose building, a pool, and 74 classrooms, this new location became the permanent home of the Cougars. The Class of 1974 was the first to experience all four years at this new campus, making their bond with the school even more significant.

Throughout the night, alumni shared stories of how Clovis High shaped their lives. Many recalled favorite teachers, fierce sports rivalries, and the strong sense of community that defined their time at the school. With smaller group photos organized by elementary school classes—Weldon, Jefferson, Tarpey, and others—attendees reconnected with friends they had known since childhood, underscoring just how deep their roots in Clovis run.

As the evening progressed, guests reflected not just on high school memories but on the remarkable journey of Clovis High itself. From its humble beginnings to its current status as a benchmark of excellence in the Central Valley, the school has continuously embodied its motto, “Excelsior”—“ever onward and upward.”

As the reunion drew to a close, it was ’74 all over again. They are more than just a group of high school graduates—they are a family bound by shared history and a resilient Cougar spirit. With plans already being discussed for future gatherings, it’s clear that even after 50 years, the ties that connect this group are as strong as ever.

For Clovis High School, events like this reunion are a testament to its enduring legacy—one that continues to inspire and connect generations of students to the present day. As these alumni parted ways once more, they left not only with cherished memories but also with a renewed commitment to keeping the Clovis High tradition alive.