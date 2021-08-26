Olympic Silver Medalist Jenna Prandini to Be Honored at Football Game Friday

Jenna Prandini will return to her alma mater Friday, Aug. 27, and receive recognition from her hometown less than a month after the Clovis native won an Olympic silver medal as part of the U.S. 4×100-meter relay team

Prior to Clovis High’s football home opener against Bakersfield, the former Cougar will ride into Lamonica Stadium on a fire truck and perform the official coin toss. Prandini will then be honored at halftime with proclamations from Clovis Mayor Jose Flores and Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell.

A short video featuring her track and field accomplishments will also be played in front of the crowd at halftime.

“Jenna has inspired young and old throughout the City of Clovis,” Flores said. “Her journey from Clovis to the world stage is truly inspirational. Whether you are an athlete, or you are simply striving for greatness in a particular part of your life, Jenna’s story inspires us to work toward accomplishing great things.”

Prandini competed in three events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — the 100-meter, 200-meter, and the 4×100-meter relay. She advanced to the semifinal in the 100 and 200 before she ran the third leg of the silver-winning American relay on August 6.

Prior to Tokyo, Prandini competed in the 200-meter at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She is a two-time national champion and three-time individual NCAA champion in the event.

She competed collegiately at the University of Oregon after a decorated career at Clovis High School. At Clovis, she was a five-time California high school state track and field champion, winning titles in the 100-meter, 200-meter, triple jump, and long jump twice.

It all started on the corner of Sierra and Armstrong Avenue, at Mickey Cox Elementary School where Prandini attended.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Jenna and all that she has accomplished,” O’Farrell said. “She is a role model to countless youth showing what hard work, determination, character and dedication can achieve. Her never-give-up attitude and her poise and grace inspire us all.”