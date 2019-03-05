Old Town restaurant unveils new look

Old Town restaurant The Gastro Grill has undergone a re-brand.

From now on, the establishment will officially be known as The Craft House.

“The re-brand and the new name was really just to have a name that lent itself to what we do, and more importantly, what our staff does,” said owner Greg Wilson. “The food they’re creating, the time and energy that goes into the recipes, plating the food, and making it special for the customer is a part of that process.”

The eatery, known for crafting gourmet meals and presenting them in a high-end fashion, offers a large two-page menu that features starters, salads, tacos, burgers, and specialty dishes.

The menu, Wilson says, consists of a mix of previous offerings under the old name, plus some new items created by the staff.

In addition, The Craft House serve around 30 styles of craft beer, including seven on tap from local companies.