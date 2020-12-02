Old Town Clovis’ Rosenbery’s Thieves Identified

On November 28, Rosenbery’s Old Town Trading Co. in Old Town Clovis was a victim of theft after two suspects stole $500 worth of collectible Disney pins.

With the help of Clovis PD detectives, they were able to identify the suspects through the shop’s surveillance cameras.

The thieves were identified as Travis Hernandez and Yessima Silva, both 21-year-olds from Reedley, CA. The case has been submitted to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor charges.

During the investigation, most of the stolen items were recovered and returned to Rosenbery’s.

In a social media response to Clovis PD, Rosenbery’s owner stated, “My property has been retrieved thanks to the wonderful job of Clovis PD! I just want to thank everyone for the abundance of support and for all of the sharing you guys have done. Thank you all so much and Happy Holidays!”

Clovis PD responded via social media by thanking Rosenbery’s, “There are more cases like this that occur every month, and we would like to thank Rosenbery’s for the opportunity to serve and protect your business! We will continue extra patrols during this holiday season throughout our retail areas.”

If any one is in need of law enforcement assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.