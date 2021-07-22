Old Town Clovis Hosts Peach Party

The annual Peach Party has been held for over 20 years in Clovis. It’s a favorite event for the Smittcamp family and Wawona Frozen Foods to put on.

It’s an opportunity for them to go out and show everyone in Clovis the fruits of their labor. At the Peach Party people were able to sample frozen fruit cups, fruit pops, peach jewels, and their signature dessert sliced peaches.

“We just really love the Peach Party, we love Old Town Clovis and we love the farmers market,” said Blair Smittcamp-Martin, Marketing Coordinator of Wawona Frozen Foods.

This started out with a little tent and a booth — handing out fresh frozen fruit. It has turned into giving over 7,000 fruit cups away.

Smittcamp-Martin added that they want to make sure every person that goes through the Farmers Market tries their peaches and will hopefully go by their fruit stand, The Peach Tree, located on Minnewawa just north of Nees Ave.

Alexa Marchini, Clovis resident, said: “It’s so exciting to see people again and just be out in the community talking to people, meeting new people, hanging out with friends again.”

“Old Town Clovis has a peach of our heart, and we just want to be able to give it to everyone,” said Smittcamp-Martin.

If you missed the Peach Party, don’t worry because you can catch more upcoming events in Clovis.