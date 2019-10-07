Old Town Clovis: Farm to Table Harvest Dinner Coming Sunday

Clear your Sunday night schedules because the popular Farm to Table Harvest Dinner is coming this Sunday at 5 p.m. to Old Town Clovis.

Featuring the “King’s Table”, a massive dining table that stretches down the center of Pollasky Avenue with flowers, lights and music all around.

The best of Old Town restaurants will be showcased, with a five-course meal perfectly paired with unique wines for each course. Like previous years, this is sure to be an evening to remember in Old Town Clovis, highlighting many hometown talents.

This event is presented by The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis, benefiting Pink Heals and Guardian of the Ribbon.

Attendees must be 21 to attend and tickets are non-refundable.

To purchase a ticket, click here for more information.