Old Town Clovis Bar Shooter Arrested in Arizona

Eddie Cordero, the man responsible for the shooting and killing of two people and injuring another at the Palace Bar in Old Town Clovis last week, has been arrested.

The suspect was located and arrested yesterday without incident in Phoenix, AZ with the help of Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix PD also arrested another person, 25-year-old Anthony Guzman of Fresno. He was arrested for being an accessory to murder.

Both of the suspects are currently booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona where they will remain until extradition at a later date.