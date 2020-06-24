Officials Warn of Wildfire Smoke Exposure Due to Grass Fires

Air pollution officials warn of potential exposure of wildfire smoke for Fresno and Madera county residents due to multiple grass fires burning in eastern Fresno County.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is currently monitoring two fires: the Sycamore fire south of Tollhouse and the Frontier fire burning near Auberry.

Residents who have respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, or any other health conditions are advised to take necessary precautions and remain indoors.

For real time air quality tracking, residents can go to www.myRAAN.com. To get current updates on wildfires in the area, go to www.valleyair.org/wildfires. For other information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).