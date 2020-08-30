Officer Involved Shooting at Walmart

An officer involved shooting at the Walmart on Herndon and Clovis Avenues occurred this early morning that left one man dead.

At 1:37 a.m. this morning, Clovis PD received a call regarding a man with a rifle in the parking lot of the Walmart parking lot at 1185 Herndon Ave. in Clovis.

Multiple Clovis Police Officers responded to the area and confirmed a man armed with a weapon that resembled a rifle.

When officers attempted contact with the individual, an officer involved shooting occurred. The man was struck. Officers on the scene rendered life saving measures on the man and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The man is described as a caucasian male in his mid-twenties. No officers or any one was injured during the altercation.

Clovis Police is working with Fresno County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating.

The Clovis Police Department will be holding a press conference within the next few days with more details about the shooting with photos and body cam footage.

This is the first officer involved shooting in Clovis since July 2016.