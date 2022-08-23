NORAD AIR DEFENSE EXERCISE OVER CENTRAL CALIFORNIA

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – August 23, 2022 North American Aerospace Defense Command will conduct a live-fly air defense exercise over Central California today.

Under the direction of NORAD, United States Air Force C-17 and F-15 aircraft will participate in the exercise. Aircraft will operate at low altitudes, for short periods of time, and may be visible to the general public during the exercise.

To test responses, systems and equipment, NORAD routinely conducts air defense exercises using a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft. All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled.

The defense of Canada and the United States is NORAD’s top priority and we are on alert 24/7/365. Operation NOBLE EAGLE is the name given to air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America. For 60 years, NORAD aircraft have identified and intercepted potential air threats to North America in the execution of its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions.