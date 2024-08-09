Noble Credit Union ranked in top ten credit unions in California by Forbes

August 8, 2024 – A third time in the last 5 years, Noble Credit Union has been ranked as one of the top ten credit unions in California, according to a list of Best In-State Credit Union by Forbes.

This is ranked out of 270 various credit unions across the state through a survey completed by nearly 26,000 Americans.

Gino Cayanan, President / CEO of the credit union, explained that she and the team with Noble Credit Union are “honored and humbled” to be receiving this award.

She explained, “The heart of it all is our dedication to service – to our members and the communities we serve.”

Their website also seems to convey that sense of dedication to service for its’ members. Their vision is to “create stronger communities by being champions of financial freedom for generations to come.”

The services provided by the credit union reflect that notion of creating stronger communities. Some of the perks of being a Noble Credit Union member include amusement park ticket discounts, AD&D insurance coverage, an online financial wellness library, and recuperative care for those healing from an illness or injury.

Since their humble beginnings here in Fresno County in 1941, Noble Credit Union has grown into a nationally-recognized name, dedicated to serving their members.

Those interested in becoming a member can view eligibility qualifications and apply for membership at their website at www.noblecu.com.