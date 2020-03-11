No Surrender Sets Fresno Opening Date

Clovis’ No Surrender Laser Tag & Adventure Park is opening a second location on Kings Canyon and Willow Avenues in Fresno.

The opening date is set for Sunday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

The new facility, named No Surrender Unlimited, is 54,000 square feet and will cater to Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, Madera and Selma.

“With increasing demand and a need for South Fresno families, No Surrender created a concept to bring the adventure and unlimited food together,” No Surrender said in a statement.

In addition to laser tag, the entertainment facility offers a trampoline area, rock climbing walls, arcade games, buffets and a beer and wine garden.

The new location will be open seven days a week.

No Surrender’s first location is in the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.