No More Insecurity About Your Credit & Debit Card Security

Consumers use their debit and credit cards for billions of dollars in purchases all-year round. In today’s world, more and more purchases are being done online or in apps right from a smartphone. Fewer purchases are being made in person, diminishing the opportunity for the clerk to check the identity of the customer.

How insecure are your debit and credit cards? Unfortunately, card fraud can happen to anyone, anytime. That’s why, for many consumers, card security has become a priority.

There’s now a pair of applications for smartphones and mobile devices that puts the power of security in your hands. Card control management and mobile wallet apps provide real-time, electronic management and protection of your debit and credit cards.

Here’s some of the ways a card management program works:

• Be alerted 24/7. You’ll be alerted immediately on your device every time your cards are used, whether a transaction is approved or declined…whether it was made by you or someone else.

• Turn your cards on and off. You can disable a lost or stolen card. You can turn your card off so no one can use it. When it’s safe again, you can turn the card back on.

• Set spending limits on your cards. You can monitor your cards and watch spending in real-time. You can specify a dollar amount that cannot be exceeded.

• Select types of merchants. You can select the types of merchants that the card can be used at. If transactions from merchants not selected are attempted, the purchase will be stopped.

Layer on extra protection by using mobile wallets. With a mobile wallet app, you can add your credit and debit cards right into your mobile device. At a cashier that accepts mobile wallet transactions, place your phone near the store’s payment device and your phone will complete the financial transaction. No more carrying your cards. No more swiping at retailers. No more worries.

Get the peace of mind that comes with the added protection of card control management programs and mobile wallet…and keep the bad guys away.

Noble Credit Union, voted one of the best credit unions in California, offers offer members full access to a wide range of financial education and services, including low rate auto loans, MyRewards Visa credit card, mortgage and equity loans, online and mobile banking, and more. For more information about membership at Noble Credit Union, call (559) 252-5000 or visit NobleCU.com.