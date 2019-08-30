No DUI Arrests Made at Clovis PD Checkpoint

The safety of the Clovis community is something the Clovis Police Department protects on a daily basis and after last night’s checkpoint on W/B Herndon and Helm Avenue, their efforts have shown positive signs.

Out of 618 cars and trucks that passed through the checkpoint between 9 p.m. and 1:15 a.m., not a single DUI arrest was made and only a handful of cases required Clovis PD intervention.

Four individuals were cited for being unlicensed, two community members were arrested on suspended license charges and one car was towed.

The DUI Checkpoint Grant was funded through the California Office of Traffic Safety which made the checkpoint financially possible. The grant allows the Clovis PD to conduct more checkpoints in the future as well.