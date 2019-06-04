No-Charge Summer breakfast and lunch program to begin June 17

All children in the Clovis Unified community are invited to take part in the year’s no-cost USDA Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program. The program offers a no-cost breakfast and lunch to children 1-to-18 years of age. Anyone over age 18 can purchase the breakfast for $1.75 and a lunch for $3.50.

All meals are served Monday through Thursday in the cafeterias at each of these schools: Miramonte, Lincoln, Temperance-Kutner, Mountain View, Mickey Cox, Reagan and Tarpey Elementary schools; Clovis High School and Clovis Community Day School.

There is no registration required to join the program. Students do not need to attend summer school to take advantage of the no-cost meals.

No meals will be served Thursday, July 4. No meals served on Fridays.

Dates and times for the breakfast and lunch program are as follows:

Lincoln Elementary: June 17-July 11. Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 p.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Miramonte Elementary: June 17-July 11. Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 p.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Temperance-Kutner Elementary: June 17-July 11. Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 p.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tarpey Elementary: June 17-July 11. Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 p.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Mountain View Elementary: June 17-July 11. Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 p.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Mickey Cox Elementary: June 17-July 11. Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 p.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Reagan Elementary: June 17-July 25. Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 p.m. – 12 p.m.

Clovis High School: June 17-July 25. Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 p.m. – 12 p.m.

Clovis Community Day: June 17-July 25. Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 p.m. – 11:30 a.m.