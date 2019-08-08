Next-Gen Escape room now open to the public

Development for businesses can often feature a variety of tools and tips to get the best out of a team of employees.

But, what about putting those employees in a series of situations to test their communication and teamwork?

Well, that’s where Next-Gen Escape comes in.

The new business in the Clovis area will be the first escape room in California with a focus on team development for businesses.

Once the organization’s teams finish ‘escaping’ their room – teams will go through workshops

highlighting effective communication and leadership.

“We’re hoping to build out experiences that will help improve soft-skills and team dynamics for Clovis organizations and teams leading to greater retention rates and higher employee job satisfaction,” owner Conrad Kimball said.

Next-Gen Escape was started by Fresno State Alumni Kammer, Kimball and Kiara Hill.

The escape room celebrated their opening last Friday, August 2 and are open to community members and businesses alike.

For more information, visit the Next-Gen Escape website to schedule a time or to check out one of the hottest new businesses in town.