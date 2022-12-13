Newly Elected Clovis City Council convenes for first time, selects new Mayor

December 12, 2022: At Monday’s Clovis City Council meeting, two newly elected council members and one incumbent officially joined the Council for the first time.

Council members Drew Bessinger, Matt Basgall, and Diane Pearce were officially sworn in by City Clerk Karey Cha in the Clovis Chambers

After the swearing in ceremonies, families of the newly elected members were invited to join in refreshments and photos, as plenty of spectators filled the council chambers.

After the brief recess, the council convened for the first time and conducted their first official council item, the selection of a new Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem.

Nominated by councilman Drew Bessinger, it was finalized that Councilwoman Lynne Ashbeck would serve as Mayor of Clovis for the second time in her history as a council member.

Mayor Lynne Ashbeck then asked the council to name a new Mayor Pro-Tem, her former position.

Councilman Bessinger nominated Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua who was unanimously voted in as the Mayor Pro-Tem.

Mayor Pro-Tem Mouanoutoua will serve the City of Clovis and act in place of Mayor Ashbeck in any possible absence or further vacancy of position.

Mayor Ashbeck made it clear that as the Clovis City Council holds the official positions, the council will continue to serve as one entity with decisions coming directly from each member.

“This work is not about any of us, and we are not elected officials, we are humans and citizens first. We happen to do this job as a service to our community.”

Newly elected council members Matt Basgall and Diane Pearce also took the opportunity to speak while atop the dais for the first time, thanking those who supported them in their journey.

“It really is an honor and I appreciate all the citizens of Clovis who supported me during this process,” said Councilman Basgall. “I met some really special people who ran for this seat who were also candidates..I appreciate all that we went through together in this process.”

Councilwoman Diane Pearce thanked her husband Jeremy and went on to speak about her feelings, now being able to serve the community of Clovis.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored and I look forward to working with my fellow council members and our incredible City staff to make sure that we do protect that Clovis way of life.”

After Mayor Ashbeck commented with a story of her father, now passed, watching her on “Skype” the last time she was elected Mayor, she then opened the floor for public comments.

County of Fresno Supervisor Nathan Magsig and City Council nominee Des Haus were two of the three commenters who spoke, both congratulating the newly elected members and saying one final goodbye to Mayor Flores and Councilman Bob Whalen.

The council now looks forward to implementing the Measure B TOT tax that was also declared passed at the meeting.

The tax is expected to place $500,000 into funding the Clovis Police Department.

Councilmembers Bessinger, Pearce, and Basgall’s terms last through November of 2026.