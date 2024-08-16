New York City firefighters come to Clovis for 2024 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

August 15, 2024 — This September, the California 9/11 Memorial in Clovis will host a powerful tribute to the heroes of September 11, 2001, featuring not only artifacts from Ground Zero but also the firsthand stories of those who responded to the tragedy. The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit is coming to town, providing a unique opportunity to connect with the events of that day through the experiences of New York City firefighters and first responders.

The 1,100-square-foot exhibit, located at 3485 Never Forget Lane, will showcase significant artifacts from the World Trade Center, including steel beams, pieces of the marble lobby floor, and the aluminum façade. However, what truly sets this exhibit apart is the presence of retired New York City firefighters and first responders who will be on-site to share their personal accounts of 9/11 and the days that followed.

“These are the men who ran into the flames when others were running out,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “Their stories, like that of my brother, FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, need to be heard. The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit ensures that communities across the country remember the heroic sacrifices made to save others that tragic day.”

For these firefighters, the exhibit is more than just a collection of artifacts—it’s a mission to educate and honor. Their firsthand stories offer a glimpse into the chaos, courage, and solidarity that defined the hours and days following the attacks. Visitors will hear directly from those who climbed the towers, searched through the rubble, and faced unimaginable loss—all while continuing to do their duty.

The exhibit will open for a special preview on September 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., exclusively for veterans, military personnel, and first responders. The general public can visit on September 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This meaningful exhibit serves as a prelude to the Annual September 11 Memorial Ceremony on September 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the California 9/11 Memorial. Clovis has long been a gathering place for citizens, first responders, and military personnel to honor the 2,977 lives lost in the attacks. Established by Pelco and CEO David McDonald, this memorial is the largest of its kind outside New York City and stands as a lasting tribute to those who perished.

In conjunction with the memorial, the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools will host the One Voice event, bringing together local junior and high school students, community members, and public safety agencies in a united song of remembrance.

Since its official establishment in 2019 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the California 9/11 Memorial has dedicated itself to preserving the memory of those who died on September 11, 2001. Through education and commemoration, the memorial ensures that the stories of the brave—particularly those who wore the uniform—are never forgotten.

As Clovis prepares to welcome the New York City firefighters and the mobile exhibit, the community is encouraged to participate in these events, standing alongside those who risked everything to save others and preserve the American way of life.