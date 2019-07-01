New workshop offers Clovis residents an opportunity to learn how the City operates

The City of Clovis has opened applications for the 2019 Clovis Citizens Academy, a two-day workshop that will provide attendees with a more thorough understanding of how the Clovis city government operates.

This workshop includes some hands-on experiences. One of these experiences is a tour on the Old Town Clovis Trolley and the chance to hear from City experts about the history of Clovis and its planned updates. Attendees will also hear from city councilmembers about their vision for Clovis. Furthermore, this event will include a closer look at Clovis Police Department with the new police chief, Curt Fleming, and a brief on new firefighting technology and techniques being used in the City of Clovis from Chief John Binaski of the Clovis Fire Department.

Luke Serpa, City Manager of the City of Clovis, stated in a City report, “We are excited to engage with Clovis residents for this 2019 academy. The hope is that they will walk away from the experience with additional knowledge about how their city operates and with a passion to become more involved in the process.”

The 2019 Clovis Citizens Academy will be taking place Sept. 18 and 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This event is free and dinner will be provided. The deadline to apply is August 1, 2019.

To apply for the 2019 Clovis Citizens Academy please visit https://cityofclovis.com/2019-clovis-citizens-academy/ or call (559) 324-2436. Space is limited. Deadline for application is August 1, 2019 at the close of business.