New to Clovis, Aldi Opens its Doors

By
CR Staff
-
Aldi, a German-based grocery store, opened its newest location in Clovis on October 10, 2019. PHOTO COURTESY OF COUNCILMEMBER VONG MOUANOUTOUA

The former Fresh & Easy store on Fowler Avenue has a new occupant, German-based company Aldi. 

Aldi, a discount grocery store, opened its doors early Thursday morning to Fresno-Clovis residents. The location, 1725 Herndon Ave, will provide community shoppers another outlet, along with Grocery Outlet, Save Mart and others, but at a discounted rate. 

Along with the opening of the store, the company raffled off prizes awarded in the form of ALDI gift cards, based on a household average of $10 per week spent on produce at ALDI. 

There is also a chance at free produce for a year, in a sweepstakes that happened early  Thursday, however it will continue through the weekend until Sunday. 

For more information, www.aldi.us/en/about-aldi/grand-openings/clovis-ca/.

