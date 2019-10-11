New to Clovis, Aldi Opens its Doors

The former Fresh & Easy store on Fowler Avenue has a new occupant, German-based company Aldi.

Aldi, a discount grocery store, opened its doors early Thursday morning to Fresno-Clovis residents. The location, 1725 Herndon Ave, will provide community shoppers another outlet, along with Grocery Outlet, Save Mart and others, but at a discounted rate.

Along with the opening of the store, the company raffled off prizes awarded in the form of ALDI gift cards, based on a household average of $10 per week spent on produce at ALDI.

There is also a chance at free produce for a year, in a sweepstakes that happened early Thursday, however it will continue through the weekend until Sunday.

For more information, www.aldi.us/en/about-aldi/grand-openings/clovis-ca/.