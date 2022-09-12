New Rooftop Restaurant to Open Along with Hotel

Clovis’ plans for a new hotel have just been revamped with the introduction of a restaurant to go along with it.

The hotel, a Hyatt Place that looks to be located on the corner of Clovis and Herndon had its plans approved in August to add an additional rooftop restaurant.

The groundbreaking for the hotel is in plans to commence in March of 2023, and anticipated to be opened by 2024.

The hotel will also host 113 rooms, five 1200 square-foot suites, a first-floor bar, and now the fifth-floor restaurant.

Construction drawings from Bottom Line Development out of Fresno are expected to be submitted in January.

The unnamed restaurant looks to find a tenant within the next few months and would like to highlight a local restaurant if possible.

According to the Business Journal, Jay Virk, owner of Bottom Line Development, stated, “We’re a family-first, local-first company, so we want to see if we can get a prominent local restaurant…We’re really excited to bring a new staple to our local community.”