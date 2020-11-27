New Dutch Bros. Opening in Clovis

Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening their first Clovis location this coming Monday, Nov. 30.

Located at Fowler and Herndon, the new store will be hiring up to 40 employees.

Dutch Bros. Coffee started in Grants Pass, Oregon with two brothers, Dane and Travis Boersma back in February 1992.

The brothers of Dutch descent worked on their family’s dairy farm before experimenting with coffee. What began with an idea, came to the what we know today as Dutch Bros. Coffee.

The popular drive-thru coffee chain currently has 13 locations throughout the Central Valley. Two additional locations are in the works for next year, in Sanger and Merced.