New Crosswalk in Old Town Clovis

By
Tori Lavon
-
The newly installed crosswalk is located on Clovis near 7th Street crossing over to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds entrance. (City of Clovis)

The City of Clovis just installed a new crosswalk across Clovis Avenue in Old Town Clovis.

The new crosswalk with a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) is located near 7th Street crossing over to the water tower parking lot, next to the Clovis Rodeo entrance.

This will allow people safe access to and from Old Town Clovis to the water tower parking lot.

Pushing the button on the post, the RRFB will flash signaling drivers that a pedestrian is crossing.

The crosswalk is the fifth installment of the RRFB crosswalks. There are three on Fifth Street in front of the Civic Center, the Mercedes Edwards Theater, and the Old Town Trail. Two more on Fowler Avenue near the Enterprise Trail and on Locan Avenue just south of Shaw at the Paseo Crossing.

These crosswalks have been constructed to ensure pedestrian safety when crossing city streets.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern were she sometimes has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.