New Crosswalk in Old Town Clovis

The City of Clovis just installed a new crosswalk across Clovis Avenue in Old Town Clovis.

The new crosswalk with a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) is located near 7th Street crossing over to the water tower parking lot, next to the Clovis Rodeo entrance.

This will allow people safe access to and from Old Town Clovis to the water tower parking lot.

Pushing the button on the post, the RRFB will flash signaling drivers that a pedestrian is crossing.

The crosswalk is the fifth installment of the RRFB crosswalks. There are three on Fifth Street in front of the Civic Center, the Mercedes Edwards Theater, and the Old Town Trail. Two more on Fowler Avenue near the Enterprise Trail and on Locan Avenue just south of Shaw at the Paseo Crossing.

These crosswalks have been constructed to ensure pedestrian safety when crossing city streets.