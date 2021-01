Cabinet Connection recently opened their new 84,000 square foot facility in the Clovis area on Herndon and Minnewawa Avenues, just west of Highway 168.

The company designs, builds, and installs cabinets for a variety of industries ranging from residential to hospitals.

There are currently 130 employees at the Clovis location, and they are looking to hire new employees.

For more information on employment, visit http://www.cabinetconnection.com/employment.php.