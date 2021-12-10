New Assistant City Manager Appointed

Recently appointed City Manager John Holt and retiring City Manager Luke Serpa have announced the appointment of Andrew Haussler as the new Assistant City Manager, effective January 1, 2022.

Haussler shares his thoughts on the new position. “For me, it is incredibly honorable, I have big shoes to fill,” said Haussler. “I care deeply about this community and I am looking forward to it prospering.”

Like any new position, there will be challenges. For Haussler, it is about upholding the standards of Clovis. “Challenges that I have going into this is navigating Clovis to keep its roots and values when there are external factors involved. I want to keep our community up to the standards that we enjoy,” said Haussler.

Haussler earned his Undergraduate in Business and Master’s in Business Administration locally at Fresno Pacific University.

Haussler has serviced the City of Clovis for 15 years by being the Community Development Grants Coordinator, Housing Program Manager, Deputy City Manager and the Community & Economic Development Director.

Haussler’s background has prepared him for this newly appointed position, “I have been working in this community, helping the city reach its goals and achieving common goals in Clovis.”

The Clovis City Council is expected to confirm Haussler’s appointment to this new position during the scheduled Dec. 13 Council Meeting.

“Andrew brings fresh ideas, a unique perspective, a collaborative attitude, and a passion for Clovis to the position,” said City Manager John Holt. “He uploads Clovis’ goals to be an excellent place for our citizens to succeed and to improve the quality of life in our community.”