Clovis Police Department Holds Swearing In Ceremony

January 26th, Clovis Police Department’s Chief Fleming officially swore in four new police officers. Officers Markarian, Hanlin, Malhi, and Pluss obtained their permanent badge after completing their field training and probationary terms.

In addition, three Clovis Police Officers Angel Velasquez, Nick Mason, and Sean O’Brien were promoted and sworn-in as the Clovis Police Department’s newest Corporals.

Police Corporals are first line supervisors, and serve a variety of roles on patrol and in other divisions.

The ceremony took place in front of the officers’ family, friends, and city staff.

Congratulations to all seven Officers.