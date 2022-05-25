National Public Works Week Celebrated at Farmers Market

At the end of a week of honoring the Public Works Department of Clovis came a celebration at the Friday Night Farmer’s Market downtown. At the Farmer’s Market, Public Works vehicles, as well as those who operate them, were put on a special display in order to connect with the public.

The City relays that this opportunity to connect allows the public to “learn more about the City of Clovis employees who work planning, building, and maintaining” Clovis’ infrastructure. The displays also allowed employees to describe their work which includes performing vital services such as water treatment and solid waste pickup.

The City of Clovis, in conjunction with the rest of the country, formally proclaimed the week of May 15-21st as “National Public Works Week” at the May 16th City Council meeting. The proclamation, read by Councilman Bob Whalen stated, “Whereas public works services in our community are a vital and integral part of our citizens’ everyday lives..” also reiterated that the American Public Works Association’s chosen theme for the week was “Ready & Resilient.”

The celebration of Clovis’ Public Works department was included at the annual Mayor’s Breakfast on Thursday the 19th of May where a video also shown at the City Council meeting highlighting the Public Works Department was played during the Mayor’s State of the City. There are plenty of actions that the Public Works Department takes in addition to being on the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic. This was highlighted by many including Mayor Flores as he spoke about the Public Works Department. “We like to say Clovis is the safest City in the Valley, but these public works employees, they make us the cleanest City in the Valley.”

The biggest highlight of the week came at the Farmer’s Market on Friday however, as this gave the Public Works Department an opportunity to reach out to the public. In becoming an annual tradition, each year during the National Public Works week, the department brought out six different vehicles to the Farmers Market. A Refuse Truck, an Old Town Trolley, a Backhoe, and a Vactor Truck were a few of those vehicles that were highlighted at the Farmers Market.

The next Public Works Week returns in May of next year.