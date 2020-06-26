Nail salons, tattoo parlors and waxing stations now able to open in Fresno County

Nail salons, tattoo parlors and waxing stations have been allowed to reopen Friday, June 26 in Fresno County. (Courtesy StockSnap/Pixabay)

Fresno County residents looking to get a pedicure, fresh tattoo or a new wax will now be able to do so as these businesses are now allowed to reopen.

Nail salons, tattoo parlors and waxing stations are allowed to conduct business in Fresno County as of Friday.

However, people looking to visit these businesses would be best served to call in ahead of time, as many are only allowing customers by appointment.

The openings come a week after the state allowed the same businesses to reopen. Fresno County delayed by a week to ensure that proper safety protocols were in place.

Stores will be following proper physical distancing measures and must adhere to safety guidelines set forth by California.

Customers will be required to wear face coverings and answer health-related questions before appointments.

In addition, entertainment centers such as movie theaters are allowed to reopen in the county.

