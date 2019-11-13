Music instruments stolen from Dry Creek Park

As of Tuesday, Nov. 12, it has been reported that two xylophones from Dry Creek Park has been stolen.

Located on the corner of Clovis and Alluvial Avenues, Dry Creek Park is a popular place for the community to come and enjoy the outdoors.

In July of 2018, the Old Town Kiwanis unveiled their Music in the Park project. It consisted of six permanent, freestanding instruments located just north of the playground area, near the Clovis Botanical Garden. The freestanding instruments allows park goers to express themselves through music.

According to the Old Town Kiwanis, the cost to replace the instruments are estimated to be least $1,000 or more.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please contact the Clovis Police Dept. at (559) 324-2800.